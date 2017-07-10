Must-have beauty products for your next road trip

Book the road trip, but forget about having to skimp on your beauty routine! Maddie Perkins, General Manager of Ulta, shows us a few travel-sized products that are great for vacations, weekend trips or any time you’re on the go!
- All of these products and more can be found at Ulta Beauty’s new Columbus store, opening this Friday, July 14 located at 3090 Columbus Center, Columbus, IN, 47203.
- The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands.
- The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty give-a-ways.
- Ulta Beauty experts are available all weekend to offer free consultations and customized product recommendations.
- Make the new Ulta Beauty your one-stop-shop for all your summer beauty and travel needs.
Products:
- Hair – Need something fast and easy while you are on the go? Consider using these hair products during your summer traveling adventures. Spray it on. Comb it out. Voila! You’ve got second-day hair that looks and feels freshly washed. Plus, it adds texture and body, which makes your hair more workable if you want to style it up while you’re on the road.
- Redken Pillow Proof Blow Dry Two Day Extender, $10
- This style-extending dry shampoo instantly refreshes hair and absorbs oil to extend the life of your blow-dry by two days.
- Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $15
- This spray creates volume and texture, and gives big, lasting results on dry hair.
- Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, $13
- This mist calms flyaways, static, and frizz without weighing down hair.
- Face – These products are popular for their moisture locking and hydration features. They’ll improve the look of dull or dehydrated skin which can be caused from traveling, not drinking enough water when traveling, and being outside in the sun. Put them under or over makeup – or even alone – for a fix on the fly.
- Urban Decay Cosmetics Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray, $15
- Urban Decay’s hydrating, soothing prep priming spray visibly reduces the appearance of pores, brightens and smoothes skin, and replaces lost moisture.
- bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, $22
- This powder is utterly weightless that locks makeup in place and give your skin airbrushed perfection.
- Benefit Cosmetics Ooh La Lift Instant Under-Eye Brightening Boost, $23
- This under-eye brightening boost looks like an instant eyelift!
- Lip – These products provide hydration for the lips which can easily become drier than normal due to elevation changes (i.e. traveling on an airplane) or being outside in the sun more than normal during vacation.
- Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $17
- This balm is not quite sheer, not quite opaque-just the perfect happy medium.
- Ulta Beauty Collection Juice Infused Lip Oil, $9
- Ulta Beauty’s Juice Infused Lip Oil is a luxurious lip oil infused with a combination of natural ingredients that nourish and smooth your lips.
- Website: http://www.ulta.com/
