Must-have beauty products for your next road trip

Book the road trip, but forget about having to skimp on your beauty routine! Maddie Perkins, General Manager of Ulta, shows us a few travel-sized products that are great for vacations, weekend trips or any time you’re on the go!

All of these products and more can be found at Ulta Beauty’s new Columbus store, opening this Friday, July 14 located at 3090 Columbus Center, Columbus, IN, 47203.

The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty give-a-ways.

Ulta Beauty experts are available all weekend to offer free consultations and customized product recommendations.

Make the new Ulta Beauty your one-stop-shop for all your summer beauty and travel needs.

Products: