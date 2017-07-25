Woman charged with false informing after rape investigation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman has been charged with falsely informing authorities in Bartholomew County following a rape investigation.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Tiffany McGinnis informed deputies on June 11 that she was raped by her ex-boyfriend under the overpass at U.S. 31 and I-65. She also stated that her ex- boyfriend was an out-of-state police officer who was wanted for murder.

However, after conducting a thorough investigation of the area,using the information McGinnis provided, deputies were unable to locate a suspect or any information relating to his previous employment.

Deputies say that during a later interview with McGinnis she admitted that the allegation was in fact false.

During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered McGinnis had been charged with false informing in Morgan and Johnson counties, making similar allegations.

Her initial appearance in Bartholomew County Court is scheduled for August 10.