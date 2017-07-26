Woman arrested for carrying drugs during jail visit

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was arrested while carrying drugs during a jail visit.

According to the Putnamville Correctional Facility, 33-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Maxie was taken into custody.

Authorities say Maxie and her young daughter were attempting to visit Justin Legan at the Putnamville Correctional Facility. However, she was stopped by investigators and questioned.

Maxie soon after surrendered more than six grams of what appeared to be tobacco and nearly six grams of a brown substance that test positive for heroin.

She now faces preliminary charges of conspiracy, attempted dealing in a narcotic drug and neglect of a dependent. She is currently being held a $30,000.