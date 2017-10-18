Mutt Cup fundraiser to help local animal shelters and clinics

Our furry friends need YOU to come check out a cocktail competition featuring several of Indy’s best bartenders! It’s all part of the 4th Annual Mutt Cup Cocktail Competition on to benefit FACE Animal Clinic and raise money for local animal shelters/clinics.

The goal this year? $20,000

Jen Hancock, Director of Developement, FACE Animal Clinic, and Tonya Stanfield, Founder/Organizer, Mutt Cup, tell us more:

Mutt Cup Cocktail Competition

Monday, October 23rd at 7pm at Hotel Tango

Bartenders from the following establishments will compete this year: Hotel Tango, The Ball & Biscuit, Vida, Livery, Festiva, Spoke & Steele, Delicia, Bluebeard and The Libertine.

Ticket purchase includes a Hotel Tango welcome cocktail, samples of the competing cocktails, St. Joseph Brewery beer, food, a silent auction and the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice winning cocktail.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Regular Tickets $50

Door (night of event) $55

VIP $75 (Enter 1 hour early to watch the Judges Choice judging while enjoying shorter lines, additional food and beverages.)

Many thanks to our participating establishments, craft beer sponsor St. Joseph Brewery and our media sponsors, WISH-TV, PetPalsTV and IHeartMEDIA!

FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic (FACE) is Indianapolis’ only high-volume, low-cost animal clinic. Open six days a week and serving central Indiana, the clinic provides affordable spay/neuter services, along with medical and wellness care for companion animals and community cats.

Our mission is simple: end euthanasia of cats and dogs in Indianapolis by offering accessible spay/neuter, vaccination, medical care and community cat care, without financial or geographic restrictions.

To learn more or for ticket information, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-mutt-cup-cocktail-competition-benefiting-face-animal-clinic-tickets-37844734620