Brownsburg grandmother’s death: malicious or accidental?

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An autopsy was scheduled for Monday night in the shooting death of 74-year-old Alice Wright of Brownsburg.

Wright was found deceased in her home with a gunshot wound just before 9 a.m. Sunday by her daughter, according to Brownsburg Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett said the daughter also discovered her father, Kerney Wright, on the ground out of his wheelchair. Barrett said Kerney was conscious and was taken for the hospital for his diabetic condition; he has since been released.

Neighbors along Stonehenge Drive said Alice was a down-to-earth, sweet grandmother.

“Alice would push her grandkids in a stroller and, as they’d get bigger, you’d see them on a bike and now scooters,” said James Nicely, longtime friend and neighbor of the Wrights. “It’s been enjoyable to see them grow as a family.”

Other neighbors said they’d often see Alice pushing Kerney around the block in his wheelchair and said she was a very studious caretaker.

Nicely said he and his wife were shocked to hear Alice had died so suddenly.

“It’s sad. Known them for several years, and it’s just sad to think something like that would happen to somebody like that,” he said.

On what he wishes for the remaining family members, Nicely said, he wishes they discover peace and closure.

“I hope they can find some peace. Not sure of the circumstances. There are several different avenues this could go and that would certainly lead to how they’d recover as a family, but just peace,” Nicely said.

Police Capt. Barrett said investigators believe Alice Wright died between 12 and 24 hours before she was found. Her cause of death was pending the autopsy, but Barrett said she did have a gunshot wound.

Barrett said her team is investigating Alice’s death as a homicide, but told 24-Hour News 8 that’s because the call came into their department as a “person shot.” If Wright’s death is ruled a criminal act, the department will need the details they’re gathering in the homicide investigation for the case. Without the autopsy results, however, it is still unclear if Alice Wright’s death was malicious or accidental.