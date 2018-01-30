Music icon collaborates with new campaign

The recent Grammy Awards celebrated the current stars of the music industry, but this year’s awards also happened to coincide with the launch of a new program to provide help and support for artists of the future. It’s called the “Backing You” Campaign.

Here to tell us about “backing you” is music icon Linda Perry, who is collaborating on the campaign.

About Linda Perry:

Ms. Perry has founded two record labels and composed and produced hit songs, including “Beautiful” for Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started” for P!nk. The Grammy-nominated Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee was first known as a lead-singer, fronting 4 Non Blondes in the 1990s, a popular band that produced numerous hits.

As part of its ‘BACKING YOU’ campaign launch, Ms. Perry is collaborating with Intuit QuickBooks to provide ongoing support for independent works and those who are just starting out in the music industry. Her latest venture, under the company name “We Are Hear,” is working with 14-year old YouTube sensation Willa Amai on her recent cover of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” helping Willa fulfil her destiny as an artist and solo contributor. The campaign will also celebrate the works of Perry, an entrepreneur, artist and independent record producer.

