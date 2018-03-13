National Reading Month: Smart Solutions for Reluctant Readers

March is National Reading Month – a month that celebrates the joys of reading and the entertainment of a good book, but what happens when you have a child who just isn’t interested in reading or has struggled to learn to read? Mompreneurs Carly Dorogi & Sherri French share some new and innovative ways to get your child excited about learning to read:
Circus Vowels LLC
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1867376487/588430141?ref=436443&token=c44937a4
Product: Circus Vowels Interactive Reading Kit: 1 Circus Vowels book, 32 Letter Vests, 8 Posters, 240 Word List, 20+ Vest ideas.
- The book Circus Vowels: SIMPLE, FUN and ENGAGING reading strategies that focus on the vowels. SIMPLE to teach and learn
- Amazing tool for parents to read to their children to help them understand those crazy vowels.
- Kickstarter campaign that starts TODAY! With each purchase, a Circus Vowels book will be donated to children in need; Circus Vowels Interactive Reading kits will be donated to classrooms in Title One schools.
UKLoo
Product: uKloo Early Reader $15.95, uKloo Riddle Edition $17.95
- Disguised as treasure hunt, uKloo games are award winning get-out- of your-seat reading games that gets kids excited about reading!
- Excellent for reluctant Readers and recommended by teachers as an alternative to a book for kids that have a problem sitting still
- uKloo Early Reader and uKloo Riddle Edition are also great games for for Easter hunting
The Kindergarten Toolkit – take 15% off with code READ
Product: Full Kindergarten Toolkit $59, Lesson Booklet $39, Flashcards set $18
- Created by a former Kindergarten teacher
- The Kindergarten Toolkit is an all-encompassing guide to take the guesswork out of knowing if your child is truly prepared for kindergarten.
- Our Toolkit is designed for preschool aged little ones 2-6.
The Storybox
Product: Family Package contains one board book and one picture book $17.99 plus $3 shipping, Board book package $14.99 plus $3 shipping, Picture book package $19.99 plus $3 shipping.
- The family package contains 1 board book, 1 picture book, one ‘Challenge of the Month’ and one guide for the picture book
- The board book package contains two board books and a “Challenge of the Month”. Perfect for a babies and toddlers. Makes a great baby shower gift.
- The picture book package contains two picture books and a guide for each book. This package is our best Value!
LeapFrog
Available at Walmart
Product: LeapStart™, $39.99, Peppa Pig™ Playing Together, $12.99, LeapStart™ Learn to Read Volume 1, $24.99, LeapStart™ Learn to Read Volume 2, $24.99
- LeapStart is an interactive learning system that gets kids ages 2-7 excited about counting, learning to read, problem solving and more through fun, replayable activities.
- The magic behind LeapStart is a stylus that reads invisible dots on every page, triggering questions, challenges, songs, jokes and more.
- The LeapStart library consists of more than 25 books. The Peppa Pig interactive storybook that builds reading comprehension and vocabulary skills.
Square Panda
Product: Square Panda Phonics Playset $99.95
- Square Panda is a multisensory learning system designed for kids 2 years and older. It builds early reading skills using a tablet, library of games and physical smart letters.
- Square Panda grows with the child and helps them become a confident reader using a multi-sensory approach, which research has shown is the most impactful way to help kids learn to read.
- Parents have access to a Parent Portal, which allows them to keep track of their child’s progress and see problem areas in need of attention.
