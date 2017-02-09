Monarch Beverage falls victim to phishing scam, employees’ W-2 forms compromised

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another business in Indianapolis has been hit by an email phishing scam used to gain personal information from employers.

Monarch Beverage was targeted by a “spear phishing” scam that had been emailed to an employee on January 24. The sender of the email posed as the company’s CEO, requesting 2016 W-2 forms of employees. The W-2 forms were soon attached and sent in a replying email.

Further investigation determined that a similar scam was sent in April of 2016, requesting 2015 W-2 forms.

Monarch released a statement saying:

Monarch Beverage discovered on February 1, 2017, that it was the victim of a ruse to gain unauthorized access to the company’s employees’ W2-forms. As soon as company officials discovered the loss of data, the company alerted law enforcement, including the FBI, local police, the IRS, the Indiana Attorney General and the Indiana Department of Revenue. We deeply regret that this has occurred and we offer our sincerest apologies to everyone affected. Any current or former employee who may be affected has been provided with three years of credit protection services through Experian’s ProtectMyID.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

Scotty’s Brewhouse was victim to a similar scam in January.

