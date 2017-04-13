Vigil for murdered 15-year-old draws more than 100

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the murder of Semaj Jordan.

On Monday, the 15-year-old left home around 2 a.m., near 38th Street and Kenwood Avenue.

Detectives say around 3 a.m. neighbors heard gunshots, but no one called 911.

Six hours later, a passerby spotted Jordan’s body in an alley near 35th Street and Dr. MLK Jr Street.

24-Hour News 8 is learning that Jordan attended Arsenal Technical High School. His family says he loved to play video games.

Ten Point Coalition is holding a vigil for Jordan. The goal is to push the community to give information in Semaj’s case, as well as to encourage residents to speak up if they hear or see anything suspicious.

“We are here to bring awareness,” said Rev. Charles Harrison, with Ten Point Coalition.

More than 100 people gathered around Semaj’s mother and father and prayed.

After the prayers, the group released balloons into the sky.

If you have any information in Semaj’s case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 317-262-8477.

