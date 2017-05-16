IMPD seeks people of interest in April homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two people of interest in an April homicide.

Detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wish to speak to the people of interest in connection with the April 17 homicide of 39-year-old Jimmy McKinnley in the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue.

Tuesday police released still images and surveillance video, which has been released on YouTube, in addition to a flyer.

According to authorities, the first video depicts a male walking through a gas station parking lot, in the area of Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue shortly after the homicide took place, while the second shows a female walking through an alley off of Massachusetts Avenue shortly before the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.