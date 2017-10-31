No charges against IMPD officers in Aaron Bailey fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special prosecutor has decided no criminal charges will be filed against the officers connected with the fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey.

The prosecutor, Ken Cotter of St. Joseph County, issued a news release Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a report.

“In this written report, Prosecuting Attorney Cotter advises the Court that he has completed his investigation,” the release said. “The report also sets forth evidence gathered during the investigation and a legal analysis of the claim of self-defense. In the conclusion, it states ‘based upon the results of the investigation as outlined above, there is insufficient evidence to refute either the officer’s claim of subjective fear or the objective reasonableness of that fear.’ The report finishes by saying that, after applying Indiana self-defense statutes to the results of this investigation, Prosecutor Cotter determined that no criminal charges shall be filed against the two police officers.

“This decision was not taken lightly and was made after extensively reviewing the investigatory materials, re-interviewing witnesses, and assigning an investigator within his Office to conduct a supplemental investigation (full details of the steps taken are included in the attached document). Prosecutor Cotter also met with family members of Mr. Bailey and their attorney before filing this report.”

In the early morning hours of June 29, Bailey, 45, led police on a chase northwest of downtown and crashed his car. He was unarmed when exiting the vehicle, and two officers opened fire. Bailey died about a half hour later at a local hospital.

Police shot at Bailey 11 times, the lawsuit says, and four bullets struck him in the back.

After the shooting, police searched the vehicle and found no firearms inside it.

Police also arrested 26-year old Shiwanda Ward, who was in the car with Bailey, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia. The only witness, she was not injured.

The officers also were unharmed.

Bailey’s family — his sister and two surviving adult children — filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. The lawsuit against Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and two officers — named in the lawsuit, Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen — asks the court to convene a jury to determine whether the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s policies violate federal laws and to award the family monetary damages.

Timeline

Here is a timeline of events since the shooting:

July 11: The FBI announced it has launched a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting.

July 14: Mayor Joe Hogsett announced new policies including more training on racial bias and bringing in experts to analyze how officers are being trained. He also called for a review of the Citizens Police Complaint Board, and the opening of an IMPD Office of Diversity to track local trends and create a Use of Force Board to review incidents where an officer uses force.

July 15: Hundreds gathered at the Indiana Statehouse, including members of Bailey’s family, and called for justice for Bailey.

July 17: Bailey’s family issued a statement thanking the mayor for the new policies and reviews. “We are encouraged by the Mayor’s words, but anxious to see deadlines and concrete steps taken.”

July 19: Bailey’s family, in an interview with 24-Hour News 8, called for a special prosecutor to review whether the officers’ actions were criminal. The family also said it was looking into a civil lawsuit.

Aug. 10: Family and community activists held a press conference and rally to demand justice for Bailey.

Aug. 22: The Marion County prosecutor filed a request to bring in a special prosecutor to look into Bailey’s fatal shooting, and the family said it was happy to see another step taken in the process. The mayor called on IMPD to fully cooperate with the special prosecutor. The special prosecutor was appointed the next day.

Sept. 21: Bailey’s family — his sister and two surviving adult children — filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. The lawsuit against IMPD and two officers — named in the lawsuit, Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen — asks the court to convene a jury to determine whether the IMPD’s policies violate federal laws and to award the family monetary damages.

Oct. 31: The special prosecutor appointed in the case, St. Joseph County’s Ken Cotter, announces no charges will be filed against the police officers involved in the Bailey shooting.